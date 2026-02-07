Bithumb apologizes after accidentally transferring 620,000 bitcoins, which caused the cryptocurrency's price to plummet in the short term. IMAGO/Christian Ohde

A gift of millions by mistake: The crypto platform Bithumb shocks customers and markets with 620,000 Bitcoins transferred by mistake - mass sales send the digital currency tumbling.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The South Korean crypto platform Bithumb accidentally transferred 620,000 bitcoins to its users instead of the planned mini amounts as part of a promotional campaign.

As a result, many of Bithumb's customers sold their bitcoins abruptly

As a result of the mass sale, the Bitcoin price briefly fell by 17 percent before Bithumb blocked the accounts.

The damage is estimated at around 532,000 Swiss francs. Show more

The South Korean cryptocurrency platform Bithumb accidentally transferred 620,000 bitcoins worth a total of around 37 billion euros to its users. The company apologized to its customers on Saturday for the subsequent sudden sell-off and brief loss in value of the digital currency. The mistake happened during a promotional campaign on Friday.

According to South Korean media, Bithumb wanted to send 695 users around 2000 won (1.06 Swiss francs) each, but instead transferred 2000 Bitcoin per user. Many of the Bithumb customers then sold their bitcoins immediately. The price of the currency fell by 17 percent in the meantime to 81.1 million won per Bitcoin (around 42,927 Swiss francs), as the company's charts show.

The company stated that the accounts of those affected were blocked within 35 minutes. Bithum also promised them compensation. The company was able to recover almost the entire amount of the Bitcoins transferred by mistake. The events were not related to an external hacker attack or security vulnerabilities.

The platform's loss is estimated at one billion won (almost 532,000 Swiss francs).

The Bitcoin price fell this week for the first time since the election victory of US President Donald Trump in November 2024. On Friday, it fell below 60,000 dollars (almost 46.780 Swiss francs) at times, and the digital currency has lost over 25 percent in value since the start of the year. The main reason for the fall is the general uncertainty - investors are currently tending to shy away from risk. Analysts cited possible higher interest rates in the US and declining interest in Bitcoin from institutional investors as reasons.