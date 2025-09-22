The courthouse in Albi: the disappearance of the young woman has captivated France. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/AFP/Matthieu Rondel

In the early hours of the morning, a man reports his wife missing in France. A short time later, he is targeted by investigators. The woman is never found and the man is now on trial.

DPA dpa

It is one of the most famous missing persons cases in France in recent years, which is now coming to court. A young mother disappears seemingly without a trace at night in a small town in the south of France. Investigators soon assume that a crime has been committed. But there is no confession and no body is found. Almost five years later, the husband of the missing woman is now on trial in Albi. The charge is the willful murder of his partner. An accusation that the accused rejects.

Couple on the brink of divorce

The night on which the then 33-year-old nurse disappeared was the first in which a nationwide curfew was imposed in December 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly after 4 a.m., the husband reports his wife missing to the gendarmerie. At the time, the couple were in the process of divorcing and had a six-year-old son and a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The woman imagined a future with her secret lover, as the media later reported.

Investigators soon go to great lengths to find the woman. Apart from her phone and the clothes on her body, nothing is missing. Investigators go from house to house in the village of Cagnac-les-Mines with its 2,500 inhabitants, volunteers and dogs scour the area, helicopters and drones fly over wooded areas, divers are also deployed and a pond is pumped out. All to no avail.

Reports of inconsistencies and threats

Six months after the disappearance, the husband was targeted by the investigators. A murder investigation is opened against him. The media reported inconsistencies in his statements on the evening of the disappearance. Two neighbors claim to have heard the screams of a woman during the night. The missing woman's glasses are badly damaged. Her car is said to have been parked the other way around in the morning and the evening before.

In addition, acquaintances reportedly told of threats made by the husband against his wife. "I will kill her, I will bury her and no one will find her," the man's mother is said to have told him, writes "Le Parisien". The broadcaster France Info reports that the man dismissed such statements to investigators as "empty words".

The now 38-year-old has always maintained his innocence. His defense lawyers accuse the investigators of only looking in one direction. Her client has been saying the same thing for years, says lawyer Emmanuelle Franck on the LCI channel. Namely: "I am and was perhaps not a perfect husband, perhaps not a perfect father, I am certainly not perfect. But what is certain is that I am not a murderer," Franck paraphrased the man in custody.

But what also makes the case so bizarre is that a former fellow inmate and a former girlfriend of the man say that he told them that he had killed his wife. The man is now facing life imprisonment in court.

Huge interest in case with many question marks

The mysterious case surrounding the disappearance of the woman has captivated France. Almost 300 media professionals want to attend the trial. In numerous podcasts, videos and articles, the media are tracing the course of the investigation, the days before and after the woman's disappearance, in detail. Laurent Nakache-Haarfi, who is representing some of the disappeared woman's siblings in the proceedings, told the newspaper "Libération " shortly before the start of the trial that the family hoped that the case would no longer be turned into a spectacle.