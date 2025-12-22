According to a study by the Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute (GDI), this year's Black Friday did not pay off for Swiss retailers. Keystone (Archivbild)

Black Friday has lost its luster for the Swiss retail trade. Consumers have given the discount battle the cold shoulder this year - resulting in a huge loss for the retail trade.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Black Friday discount battle imported from the USA is increasingly causing losses for Swiss retailers.

Average consumer spending is on the decline.

The short-term increase in sales is at the expense of profitability. Show more

According to a recent study by the Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute (GDI), this year's Black Friday has become a burden for the Swiss retail trade. Disillusionment now prevails over the annual shopping battle.

Consumers were twice as likely to rate the discounted offers as "disappointing" rather than "attractive". Two thirds of respondents now consider Black Friday to be "overrated", and only a small minority still believe they actually save money.

According to the GDI, an average of three items were purchased per person, with a total value of around 200 francs and an average discount of 30 percent. In total, the Swiss spent around 703 million francs in the days surrounding Black Friday.

Budgets significantly undercut

In the run-up to the bargain days surrounding Black Friday, various surveys predicted significantly higher budgets. For example, the retail experts on the Blackfriday.ch platform expected average spending of 266.86 francs. This was already eleven percent less than in 2024.

What's more, according to the GDI study, 72% of the products purchased would have been needed anyway. There was therefore a strong "upstream and downstream shift" of purchases.

The estimated additional turnover of CHF 196 million was significantly exceeded by a loss in value of CHF 291 million due to discounts. Black Friday in Switzerland therefore resulted in a clear loss and cost retailers around 100 million francs on balance.

Hardly any more profits

Data on payment transactions also shows that the discount battle imported from the USA has probably passed its peak in Switzerland.

An analysis by the news agency AWP based on data from "Monitoring Consumption Switzerland" shows that sales from credit, debit and mobile payments fell again by around one percent compared to Black Friday 2024. This is despite the fact that more and more people are paying by card.

The trend from last year thus continued. There had already been a drop of three percent in 2024.

The GDI's conclusion sounds sobering: high discounts may bring short-term increases in sales, but the Black Friday hype jeopardizes profitability in the long term. Retailers would have to sell more and more in order to make a profit despite discounts - a feat that does not appear to have been achieved in 2025 either.

Merry Christmas?

Meanwhile, at least for the toy industry, there should be a ray of hope in the Christmas business. According to a survey by market researcher Nielsen IQ, demand for Lego and co. remains unbroken.

An average of CHF 424 is expected to be spent on toys under the Christmas tree. This would correspond to an increase of 14% compared to the previous year and, according to Nielsen, would be the second-highest figure in the last ten years.

And retailers can also hope for some additional sales after the holidays. After all, gifts of money and vouchers remain the second most popular presents after toys.