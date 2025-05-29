The devastating glacier collapse in the Valais Lötschental has largely destroyed the village of Blatten. What is the situation like the day after? And what happens now?

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The village of Blatten in the Lötschental valley in Valais has been largely destroyed by a devastating glacier collapse. Around three million cubic meters of debris thundered into the valley.

The day after, there is a high risk of further avalanches.

According to the authorities, there is also a risk that the water dammed up by the masses of debris could overflow during the night.

The dammed water of the Lonza near Blatten VS is currently rising by around 80 centimetres per hour

The worst-case scenario would be a flood wave that overcomes the reservoir at Ferden and pours from the Lötschental towards the Valais valley floor, triggering debris flows.

The army is ready to provide assistance in the Lötschental as soon as the situation allows. Show more

The day after the glacier collapse near Blatten VS, the danger is not over. According to the authorities, there is a risk that the water dammed up by the masses of debris in the Lötschental could overflow during the night.

Answers to the most important questions about the events in the Lötschental:

What does it look like in Blatten?

Photos show the destruction caused by the rockfall on the Kleine Nesthorn and the resulting glacier collapse. A large part of the village has been completely buried and lies under a 50 to 200 meter thick layer of rocks, ice and water. Not even the church tower is still visible.

A village has disappeared from the map, said the Valais State Councillor Christoph Darbellay on Thursday. The people of Blatten have lost everything. "Their homes, their souvenirs, their church, their cemetery," said Darbellay. On Wednesday, around three million cubic meters of rock, together with glacier ice, reached the valley.

Glacier collapse in Blatten VS A huge glacier collapse has largely buried Blatten... Image: KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott ... or flooded by the dammed Lonza. Image: KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott An aerial photo shows the extent of the destruction. Image: KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott A helicopter evacuates a vehicle. Image: KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott Around three million cubic meters thundered into the valley when the Birch Glacier collapsed Image: KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle The army is ready for a relief operation. Image: KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle A helicopter flies over the disaster area. Image: KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle The search for a missing man has been temporarily suspended due to the danger. Image: KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott Glacier collapse in Blatten VS A huge glacier collapse has largely buried Blatten... Image: KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott ... or flooded by the dammed Lonza. Image: KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott An aerial photo shows the extent of the destruction. Image: KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott A helicopter evacuates a vehicle. Image: KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott Around three million cubic meters thundered into the valley when the Birch Glacier collapsed Image: KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle The army is ready for a relief operation. Image: KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle A helicopter flies over the disaster area. Image: KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle The search for a missing man has been temporarily suspended due to the danger. Image: KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott

The dammed water of the Lonza near Blatten VS is currently rising by around 80 centimetres per hour, which is slightly slower than before. However, the area covered with water is increasing.

However, it is currently unlikely that the flood wave will overcome the reservoir at Ferden, according to the media conference in Ferden VS. However, the villages of Gampel and Steg down in the valley were included in the planning and prepared for any necessary evacuations. However, there are no concrete plans for this.

Were there any other evacuations?

Yes, on Thursday several people from Kippel and Wiler had to leave their homes. Both villages are located below the approximately two-kilometer-long debris cone. Eleven residents of Fafleralp at the far end of the Lötschental, a district of Blatten, were also evacuated. Photos taken on Thursday showed farm animals being loaded into vehicles, and helicopters even flew out cars. The 300 or so inhabitants of Blatten were brought to safety ten days ago due to the threat of a rockfall. As a safety measure, the storage capacity of the dam at Ferden was also increased.

Why is there still danger?

The debris in the Lötschental is unstable. And because it is damming the Lonza, a steadily growing lake has formed. In the afternoon, the roofs of the houses that were left standing after the glacier collapsed but have since been flooded were just visible in the water.

In the early evening, the lake contained around three million cubic meters of water, according to the authorities. In the evening, the cantonal management body assumed that the Lonza could overcome the debris cone during the night.

The width of the debris deposit would help to prevent the worst, said Christian Studer from the Natural Hazards Office. It is assumed that the reservoir will be able to perform its protective function if it liquefies.

The site on the Kleiner Nesthorn, where the landslide began, is also not stable. Further rockfalls and debris flows are therefore feared. Triggering debris flows artificially is currently not an option, said Christian Studer from the Natural Hazards Office in response to a journalist's question.

Should we expect further evacuations?

This was not the case early Thursday evening, but preparations have been initiated. The worst-case scenario would be a flood wave that overcomes the reservoir near Ferden and pours down from the Lötschental towards the Valais valley floor, triggering debris flows.

According to representatives of the authorities, this is unlikely, but cannot be completely ruled out. For safety reasons, the authorities in Gampel and Steg have therefore been informed and evacuation scenarios have been prepared. However, immediate evacuations are not necessary at present, Valais State Councillor Stéphane Ganzer told the media.

Were people harmed?

So far, there has been no talk of fatalities or injuries caused by the glacier collapse. However, despite a search operation involving dogs, one man is still missing.

However, the search had to be called off for the time being due to the danger of the terrain, as the cantonal police announced on Thursday afternoon.

What is the army doing?

The army is on standby for a rescue mission in the Lötschental valley, as Divisional Commander Raynald Droz said in the early evening. For the time being, 53 members of the army are ready for action, and water pumps, excavators, lighting equipment and other material are in Turtmann VS. However, the operation could not begin because the terrain was too dangerous.

The army is acting on the instructions of the civilian authorities of the canton of Valais. The air force is also on standby to transport material or personnel.

Can donations be made for Blatten?

In the words of Valais State Councillor Franziska Biner, Switzerland is showing great solidarity. Swiss Solidarity, Caritas Switzerland, the Swiss Red Cross and the sponsorship for mountain communities want to provide emergency financial aid for people who have lost everything they own. The municipality of Blatten itself opened a donation account accessible via its website. Media representatives from Switzerland and abroad traveled to report. Pictures of the buried village went around the world.

Will Blatten now be rebuilt?

The Valais authorities are convinced that the buried village of Blatten will be rebuilt. However, nobody was able to say on Thursday when, where and how reconstruction could take place.

Neither Blatten nor the Lötschental would be able to cope with the reconstruction, said Valais State Councillor Franziska Biner at the media conference. The solidarity of the population of the whole of Switzerland would be needed.

The municipality of Blatten has set up a donation account, and at the media conference reference was made to the collections of aid organizations.

Is it possible to travel to the Lötschental?

No. Only local residents and emergency services have access. In nearby Goppenstein, ID cards will be checked for anyone heading towards the landslide area. The road from Goppenstein is closed to all traffic. The cantonal management body requests that people follow the instructions of the authorities and do not enter the landslide area.

With material from the Keystone-sda news agency.