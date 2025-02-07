The blood-red water is worrying people in the Argentinian municipality of Avellaneda near Buenos Aires. Keystone

Blood-red water in a river has worried local residents in Argentina. Residents of the community of Avellaneda near the capital Buenos Aires suspected environmental pollution as the cause on Thursday.

The river looked like "a river of blood", local resident María Ducomls told the AFP news agency. The color was evidence "of the pollution that poor Sarandí suffers," added the 52-year-old housewife.

According to the Ministry of the Environment of the province of Buenos Aires, samples were taken from the river. They are to be used to clarify which substance led to the red coloration of the water. It is possible that this was caused by "organic" substances.

Resident Ducomls, on the other hand, is certain that the factories in the region are responsible, "which discharge waste into the river". There are several textile and fur processing plants along the Sarandí. "We've seen it bluish or slightly green, pink, purple - and with a layer of fat on the water that looks like oil," reported the 52-year-old, who has lived in the area for more than 30 years.