  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Public service Blood-red river worries people in Argentina

SDA

7.2.2025 - 12:41

The blood-red water is worrying people in the Argentinian municipality of Avellaneda near Buenos Aires.
The blood-red water is worrying people in the Argentinian municipality of Avellaneda near Buenos Aires.
Keystone

Blood-red water in a river has worried local residents in Argentina. Residents of the community of Avellaneda near the capital Buenos Aires suspected environmental pollution as the cause on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA

07.02.2025, 12:41

The river looked like "a river of blood", local resident María Ducomls told the AFP news agency. The color was evidence "of the pollution that poor Sarandí suffers," added the 52-year-old housewife.

According to the Ministry of the Environment of the province of Buenos Aires, samples were taken from the river. They are to be used to clarify which substance led to the red coloration of the water. It is possible that this was caused by "organic" substances.

Resident Ducomls, on the other hand, is certain that the factories in the region are responsible, "which discharge waste into the river". There are several textile and fur processing plants along the Sarandí. "We've seen it bluish or slightly green, pink, purple - and with a layer of fat on the water that looks like oil," reported the 52-year-old, who has lived in the area for more than 30 years.

More from the department

Justice. Bern High Court convicts man of murdering sex partner

JusticeBern High Court convicts man of murdering sex partner

Greece. Earthquakes around Santorini continue - Head of government: Keep calm

GreeceEarthquakes around Santorini continue - Head of government: Keep calm

Accident at work. Apprentice dies after falling from electricity pylon in the canton of Fribourg

Accident at workApprentice dies after falling from electricity pylon in the canton of Fribourg