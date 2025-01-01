  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

At least ten dead Bloody attack in Montenegro - gunman on the run

dpa

1.1.2025 - 22:36

Man in Montenegro shoots several people
Man in Montenegro shoots several people. A man has killed several people in a small Montenegrin town.

A man has killed several people in a small Montenegrin town.

Image: dpa

Man in Montenegro shoots several people. Police officers are on duty at the scene. The shooter is on the run.

Police officers are on duty at the scene. The shooter is on the run.

Image: dpa

Man in Montenegro shoots several people
Man in Montenegro shoots several people. A man has killed several people in a small Montenegrin town.

A man has killed several people in a small Montenegrin town.

Image: dpa

Man in Montenegro shoots several people. Police officers are on duty at the scene. The shooter is on the run.

Police officers are on duty at the scene. The shooter is on the run.

Image: dpa

The motive initially remained unclear. Two minors are said to be among the victims. The police are searching intensively for the fugitive perpetrator.

DPA

01.01.2025, 22:36

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 45-year-old man has shot dead four men in a pub in Cetinje in Montenegro. Men shot dead.
  • He is said to have killed two minors on the run.
  • There is now talk of at least ten dead.
  • A manhunt is underway for the shooter.
Show more

A 45-year-old man has killed several people with a firearm in the small Montenegrin town of Cetinje, according to the police in the small Balkan country. The perpetrator then fled and a manhunt is underway, the authorities added.

According to the local newspaper "Cetinjski List", the perpetrator is said to have killed four men and injured three others in a pub. During the subsequent escape, he is also said to have killed two minors with gunshots and injured a woman.

Update 10.34 p.m.: The AFP news agency now reports at least ten dead.

The police have called on the population of Cetinje to remain calm and not to leave their homes until the armed perpetrator has been apprehended.

Police assume it was an act of passion

It was not initially clear what triggered the man's bloodlust. According to the police, they assume that it was not a crime in connection with mafia crime, but an act of passion.

In Montenegro and other Balkan countries, many people are armed, often without a gun license.

The city of Cetinje, with a population of 14,000, was the capital of the former Kingdom of Montenegro until 1918. In August 2022, a gunman shot ten people there before he himself was killed by an armed passer-by.

More from the department

Las Vegas, Nevada. Tesla Cybertruck explodes in front of Trump hotel - one dead

Las Vegas, NevadaTesla Cybertruck explodes in front of Trump hotel - one dead

New Orleans in shock. Driver of death had IS flag - FBI does not believe in lone perpetrator

New Orleans in shockDriver of death had IS flag - FBI does not believe in lone perpetrator

USA. Reaction to New Orleans: Trump deplores high crime rate

USAReaction to New Orleans: Trump deplores high crime rate