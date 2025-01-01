Man in Montenegro shoots several people A man has killed several people in a small Montenegrin town. Image: dpa Police officers are on duty at the scene. The shooter is on the run. Image: dpa Man in Montenegro shoots several people A man has killed several people in a small Montenegrin town. Image: dpa Police officers are on duty at the scene. The shooter is on the run. Image: dpa

The motive initially remained unclear. Two minors are said to be among the victims. The police are searching intensively for the fugitive perpetrator.

A 45-year-old man has killed several people with a firearm in the small Montenegrin town of Cetinje, according to the police in the small Balkan country. The perpetrator then fled and a manhunt is underway, the authorities added.

According to the local newspaper "Cetinjski List", the perpetrator is said to have killed four men and injured three others in a pub. During the subsequent escape, he is also said to have killed two minors with gunshots and injured a woman.

Update 10.34 p.m.: The AFP news agency now reports at least ten dead.

PHOTO: This is the shooting suspect who killed ten people and injured four others in Cetinje, Montenegro. He remains at large. pic.twitter.com/r6kvk1ZSuo — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) January 1, 2025

The police have called on the population of Cetinje to remain calm and not to leave their homes until the armed perpetrator has been apprehended.

Police assume it was an act of passion

It was not initially clear what triggered the man's bloodlust. According to the police, they assume that it was not a crime in connection with mafia crime, but an act of passion.

In Montenegro and other Balkan countries, many people are armed, often without a gun license.

The city of Cetinje, with a population of 14,000, was the capital of the former Kingdom of Montenegro until 1918. In August 2022, a gunman shot ten people there before he himself was killed by an armed passer-by.