Birch trees full of flowers indicate a strong hay fever season. Keystone (Symbolbild)

Allergy sufferers may be in for a tough year. In many places, birch trees are full of flowers, indicating a strong hay fever season.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In many parts of Switzerland, birch trees are currently in full bloom.

According to the Swiss Allergy Center "Aha!", this is a sign of an upcoming strong hay fever season.

The Allergy Center advises those affected to start the recommended treatment early. Show more

In many places in Switzerland, birch trees are currently in full bloom. This is a sign of a strong hay fever season, as the Swiss Allergy Center Aha! announced on Wednesday.

At temperatures from around 12 to 15 degrees Celsius, birch trees release their highly allergenic pollen, they say. Birch pollen is one of the strongest triggers of hay fever. Ash pollen is also already in the air.

Earlier and more intense pollen seasons

Over several decades, there has been a trend in Switzerland towards earlier and in some cases more intense pollen seasons. A paper by the Swiss Academy of Sciences confirms this development. Pollen seasons tend to start earlier and exposure to tree pollen has increased over the last 30 years, according to the paper.

Allergy Center Switzerland advises those affected to start the recommended treatment early. If symptoms persist or are severe, it is advisable to seek medical advice.