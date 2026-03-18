In many places in Switzerland, birch trees are currently in full bloom. This is a sign of a strong hay fever season, as the Swiss Allergy Center Aha! announced on Wednesday.
At temperatures from around 12 to 15 degrees Celsius, birch trees release their highly allergenic pollen, they say. Birch pollen is one of the strongest triggers of hay fever. Ash pollen is also already in the air.
Over several decades, there has been a trend in Switzerland towards earlier and in some cases more intense pollen seasons. A paper by the Swiss Academy of Sciences confirms this development. Pollen seasons tend to start earlier and exposure to tree pollen has increased over the last 30 years, according to the paper.
Allergy Center Switzerland advises those affected to start the recommended treatment early. If symptoms persist or are severe, it is advisable to seek medical advice.