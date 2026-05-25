Near Isla Darwin in the far northwest of the Galápagos archipelago, the crew steered a remotely operated underwater robot (ROV) over the seabed. (archive image) Keystone

Researchers have discovered a fascinating animal species in the deep sea off the Galápagos Islands: a tiny blue octopus.

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The animal, which is only about the size of a golf ball, is described in the scientific journal "Zootaxa" as a new species called Microeledone galapagensis.

The discovery was made during a deep-sea expedition on a research vessel in 2015. Near Isla Darwin in the far northwest of the Galápagos archipelago, the crew steered a remotely operated underwater robot (ROV) over the seabed. At a depth of around 1,773 meters, the camera filmed the small octopus on an underwater mountain.

"I had never seen anything like it"

Video recordings of the mission document the scientists' excitement: "It's tiny" and "It's blue" were their first impressions. Two more specimens were observed during the expedition, and a female was captured for study.

Janet Voight, an expert on octopuses at the Field Museum in Chicago and lead author of the study, immediately recognized the special nature of the find. "I had never seen anything like it," she said. The octopuses have short arms, around three to four centimeters long, each with around 30 suckers.

As the team had only caught one animal of the new species, they were faced with a scientific challenge. For a classic species description, typical features such as mouthparts and organs normally have to be examined and described, which would have required the animal to be cut open. To avoid killing the animal, Voight and Stephanie Smith, head of the CT lab at the Field Museum, used high-resolution micro-computed tomography (CT).

Using this method, thousands of X-ray cross-sectional images were digitally assembled into a precise 3D model. This made it possible to visualize the finest details of the internal organs and mouth without harming the mollusc.