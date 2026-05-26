An underwater robot films a tiny blue creature off the Galápagos Islands. The octopus, barely the size of a golf ball, later turns out to be an unknown species with smooth skin and a single large tooth.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A previously unknown octopus species has been discovered near the Galápagos Islands.

The animal was captured during a deep-sea expedition in 2015. It was only years later that researchers recognized its uniqueness.

Using modern 3D CT scans, it was possible to take a closer look at the small creature. Show more

The animal, which is only about the size of a golf ball, is described in the specialist journal "Zootaxa" as a new species called Microeledone galapagensis.

The discovery was made during a deep-sea expedition on a research vessel in 2015. Near Isla Darwin in the far northwest of the Galápagos archipelago, the crew steered a remotely operated underwater robot (ROV) over the seabed. At a depth of around 1,773 meters, the camera filmed the small octopus on an underwater mountain.

"I had never seen anything like it"

Video recordings of the mission document the scientists' excitement: "It's tiny" and "It's blue" were their first impressions. Two more specimens were observed during the expedition, and a female was captured for study.

Janet Voight, an expert on octopuses at the Field Museum in Chicago and lead author of the study, immediately recognized the special nature of the find. "I had never seen anything like it," she said. The octopuses have short arms, around three to four centimeters long, each with around 30 suction cups.

Use of micro-computed tomography

As the team had only caught one animal of the new species, they were faced with a scientific challenge. For a classic species description, typical features such as mouthparts and organs normally have to be examined and described. To avoid having to cut open the animal, the frogs used high-resolution micro-computed tomography (CT).

Using this method, thousands of X-ray cross-sectional images were digitally assembled into a precise 3D model. This made it possible to visualize the finest details of the internal organs and mouth.

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