A moment that apnea diver Cindy Yang will not soon forget. A blue whale approaches to feed - and the Australian diver films how it almost devours her.

Nicole Agostini

Apnoea diver Cindy Yang is traveling in Norway and filming herself on a dive. Suddenly, a blue whale appears behind her to feed. The Australian narrowly avoids getting caught in its mouth.

But would it even be possible for her to be swallowed by a blue whale? Find out the answer in the video.

