The man crashed into a rock face and then came to a halt. Picture: Kapo SZ

A 47-year-old BMW driver lost control while overtaking a motorcycle in Gersau SZ and crashed into a rock face. The legally binding penalty order is now available - with a hefty fine.

Sven Ziegler

In the early evening of July 26, 2024, a 47-year-old man was driving his BMW on Seestrasse in Gersau SZ. According to a now legally binding penalty order issued by the public prosecutor's office in Schwyz, the driver was driving behind a motorcycle at around 80 km/h when he decided to overtake.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the man "grossly underestimated" the distance. He was only able to swerve back into his lane just before a left-hand bend. The driver turned into the bend at around 85 to 90 km/h - too fast for the narrow road. The car went over the right-hand edge of the road, touched the kerb and damaged the front tire.

Despite the damage, the BMW driver continued on his way. Around 450 meters further on, the tire burst, causing the man to lose control of the vehicle. The car initially skidded onto the sidewalk before veering sharply into the oncoming lane and crashing head-on into a rock face.

Fine of over 13,000 francs

The public prosecutor's office charged the 47-year-old with grossly negligent violation of traffic regulations - specifically for careless overtaking and inappropriate speed. The verdict was clear: The man was sentenced to a conditional fine of 50 daily rates of CHF 500 each, with a probationary period of three years.

In addition, he must pay a fine of CHF 6250 and procedural costs of CHF 7350. The total amount is more than 13,500 francs. The penalty order is now legally binding,