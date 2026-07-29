Now it's the Munich-based company's turn: BMW, the last major German automaker to do so, is launching a major job-cutting program. Much of this is likely to affect Germany.

Here's what it's all about BMW plans to cut about 8,000 jobs worldwide.

A voluntary severance program for non-production employees is set to begin in Germany.

The company is suffering from weak business in China, U.S. tariffs, and high development costs. Summary created with

Now BMW is joining the list: As the last German automaker to do so, the Munich-based company is launching a major job-cutting program. Around 8,000 jobs are set to be cut worldwide, according to information obtained by the German Press Agency from company sources. The job cuts are to be carried out through natural attrition and a voluntary severance program in Germany.

The severance program is scheduled to run from October 2026 through the end of 2027 and is intended for all employees in Germany who are not directly involved in production. Since more than half of BMW’s nearly 154,000 employees work in Germany—just over 84,000 as of the first half of the year—and the severance program will also be implemented there, it is likely that more than half of the affected jobs will ultimately be in Germany. BMW did not initially comment on the plans.

Speculation has been swirling since mid-June that BMW is planning a round of job cuts. At that time, Milan Nedeljkovic—who had been promoted from head of production to CEO just one month earlier—was forced to issue a significant profit warning. It was also stated at the time that the company would “intensify and accelerate ongoing cost reductions through further structural and efficiency measures.”

Six weeks of relatively quiet discussions

At the time, the General Works Council had called for “immediate and binding” talks. These have now apparently been concluded within six weeks—in typical BMW fashion, with little fanfare. According to reports, both Works Council Chairman Martin Kimmich and Nedeljkovic are expected to speak at the announcement of the workforce restructuring program.

According to reports, the severance program in Germany is not intended to be selective. It is therefore open to all employees outside of production—a total of several tens of thousands of people.

It is not yet entirely clear how much BMW will spend on the job cuts. According to earlier statements, the costs are not expected to be reflected in the financial results until the second half of the year. During a capital markets call in June, CFO Walter Mertl made it clear that the restructuring would result in one-time charges of around one billion—but it remained unclear whether this entire amount would be allocated to workforce reductions. Initially, no figures were available regarding the amount of the planned cost savings either.

A long time without de-mining programs

For a long time, BMW was the last major German automaker to avoid a large-scale job-cutting program. Volkswagen, Mercedes, Audi, and Porsche—all had already announced job cuts last year—in some cases on a much larger scale. And within the VW Group, there is already debate over a second round of cuts—with numbers running into the tens of thousands. Just this week, the subsidiary Porsche kicked things off by cutting another 5,000 jobs. And the major suppliers are also scaling back.

The entire German automotive industry is currently suffering from the slump in the Chinese market and the sharply increasing competitive and price pressures there. Added to this are U.S. tariffs, the growing Chinese competition on the global market, and, most recently, the impact of the crisis in the Middle East on the global economy.

Even BMW can’t escape this, even though the Munich-based company has generally gotten off a bit more lightly than its German competitors in recent years. And corporate insiders cite another reason for the severance program: BMW had invested heavily in the development of the New Class to achieve a technological leap forward. The company had already emphasized last year that development costs were expected to decline again afterward. And that apparently includes personnel.

The workforce had already begun to shrink even before the downsizing program

In addition, the workforce had already begun to shrink even before the recently announced layoffs: From mid-2025 to mid-2026, the number of employees had already fallen by about 2,000. And the annual forecast for 2026 had also called for a slight decline.

The job cuts at BMW are not unprecedented. In early 2008, then-CEO Norbert Reithofer had announced a reduction of a similar scale. By the end of 2010, the workforce had shrunk by more than 10,000—to 95,000 at that time.

After that, however, things took another sharp turn for the better. Given the current forecasts for the German auto industry, it’s rather unlikely that this will happen again.

Half-Year Results on Thursday

BMW is set to provide an update on its financial situation on Thursday. That’s when the company will release its half-year results—the first in which Nedeljkovic has played at least a small role as CEO. The profit warning in June, the recent decline in sales figures, and the figures already released by German competitors leave little room for hope of good news.