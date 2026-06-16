In a profit warning, German automaker BMW has lowered its earnings forecast for this year. According to a statement, the company now expects a “significant” decline in pre-tax earnings instead of the previously anticipated “moderate” decline.

In addition, the BMW Executive Board now expects the number of cars delivered to decline as well. Previous expectations had been for deliveries to remain stable. The company attributed this negative development to the slump in the Chinese auto market and the effects of the war in Iran.

BMW’s top management now plans to accelerate cost-cutting measures through “further structural and efficiency measures,” the details of which were not specified. While the cost reductions are expected to have a positive impact in the medium term, they will weigh on earnings in the second half of the year. Car sales figures in China have plummeted, a trend that is affecting more than just BMW. According to the latest data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), sales fell by nearly 20 percent year-over-year between January and May.