German automaker BMW is seeing its profits plummet. In the second quarter, the company earned just 1.2 billion euros after taxes—35 percent less than the previous year. Revenue also fell significantly—from 34 billion to 31 billion euros.

BMW is still hoping that the new IX3 model will keep the company afloat. However, the figures released on Thursday show that the recently announced job cuts are indeed necessary. (File photo)

The figures show just how necessary BMW's job-cutting program—which was only announced on Wednesday—is. Around 8,000 jobs are expected to be cut worldwide.

Looking solely at the automotive segment, the decline is particularly drastic. In this business segment, operating profit (EBIT) plummeted by more than 60 percent to 629 million. This has led to the unusual situation in which BMW earned more from its financial services than from manufacturing cars in the past quarter.

Business in China, in particular, has been going poorly for the Munich-based company. The world’s largest auto market, which used to regularly generate robust profits, has now become a source of concern for BMW—as it has for other German automakers—because sales there are plummeting, while competition has recently become increasingly fierce. BMW’s sales there plummeted by nearly a third in the second quarter.

A Tough Start for the New Boss

It’s been a tough start for BMW’s new CEO, Milan Nedeljkovic, who was promoted from head of production to CEO in mid-May. In less than three months on the job, he has already had to issue a significant profit warning and is now rolling out a cost-cutting program that includes drastic job cuts.

Now Nedeljkovic is also commenting directly on the plans. “The challenges facing the entire automotive industry are growing rapidly: fierce global competition, increasing regulatory requirements, and the impact of geopolitical conflicts will shape our business model in the coming years. That’s why it’s important to be lean and agile.”

Chief Financial Officer Walter Mertl also points to the intensifying competition. “Following cost savings of 2.5 billion euros last year, we are intensifying and accelerating our efficiency measures and systematically addressing structural changes. Our goal is to reduce complexity and lower our cost base,” he says. The number of employees at BMW had already declined last year.

For a long time, BMW weathered the crisis slightly better than the other two major German automakers, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen. Now, however, problems are increasingly catching up with the Munich-based company as well. At least in terms of second-quarter profits, they are still ahead of their archrival Mercedes, which posted 1.09 billion after taxes. Volkswagen is in the lead with 1.54 billion, but it is also much larger.

People used to earn significantly more

Yet despite all this, BMW is currently caught in a downward spiral. A glance in the rearview mirror makes it clear just how steep that decline is. In the half-year that just ended, the Munich-based company posted a total profit of 2.9 billion euros. In 2025, it was still 4.0 billion euros; in 2024, a whopping 5.7 billion; and in 2023, as much as 6.6 billion. In 2022, it was even more than 13 billion—but due to an extremely positive one-time effect, at least that figure isn’t a fair comparison.

BMW is pinning its hopes, among other things, on the New Class vehicles. The first model, the IX3, has now been produced more than 50,000 times. The total number of orders is reportedly already on its way to reaching 100,000.

A quick recovery is not in sight. For one thing, the costs associated with the planned restructuring will weigh on earnings in the second half of the year. For another, the global auto market is currently too challenging to allow for a quick turnaround.