China, in particular, is weighing on the Munich-based company. The second-quarter figures show why the automaker plans to cut thousands of jobs. The new CEO, Milan Nedeljkovic, has a lot of work ahead of him.

BMW’s profits are plummeting. In the second quarter, the company reported after-tax earnings of just 1.2 billion euros—35 percent less than in the same period last year, according to its announcement. Revenue also fell significantly—from 34 billion to 31 billion euros. The figures come just one day after a job-cutting program was announced—and show just how necessary the planned cost-cutting measures are for BMW.

If we look solely at the automotive sector, the decline is even more drastic. In this business segment, operating profit (EBIT) plummeted by more than 60 percent to 629 million. This has led to the unusual situation in which BMW earned more from its financial services than from manufacturing cars in the past quarter.

Business in China, in particular, has been going poorly for the Munich-based company. The world’s largest auto market, which used to regularly generate robust profits, has now become a source of concern for BMW—as it has for other German automakers—because sales there are plummeting, while competition has recently become increasingly fierce. BMW’s sales there plummeted by nearly a third in the second quarter.

A Tough Start for the New Boss

It’s been a tough start for the new BMW CEO, Milan Nedeljkovic, who was promoted from Chief Production Officer to CEO in mid-May.

In less than three months on the job, he has already had to issue a significant profit warning, and just yesterday it was reported by company sources that BMW plans to cut 8,000 jobs worldwide. As part of this, the company is launching a severance program in Germany, among other measures.

Now Nedeljkovic is also commenting directly on the plans. “The challenges facing the entire automotive industry are growing rapidly: fierce global competition, increasing regulatory requirements, and the impact of geopolitical conflicts will shape our business model in the coming years. That’s why it’s important to be lean and agile.”

Problems Are Catching Up with BMW

Chief Financial Officer Walter Mertl also points to the intensifying competition. “Following cost savings of 2.5 billion euros last year, we are stepping up and accelerating our efficiency measures and systematically addressing structural changes. Our goal is to reduce complexity and lower our cost base,” he says.

The number of employees at BMW had already declined last year. For a long time, BMW had weathered the crisis somewhat better than the other two major German automakers, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen.

Meanwhile, however, these problems are increasingly catching up with the Munich-based company as well. At least in terms of second-quarter profits, they are still ahead of their Stuttgart-based archrival Mercedes, which posted 1.09 billion after taxes. Volkswagen is in the lead with 1.54 billion, but it is also much larger.

People used to earn significantly more

Yet despite all this, BMW—like the other German automakers—is currently caught in a downward spiral. A glance in the rearview mirror makes it clear just how steep that decline is.

In the half-year that just ended, the Munich-based company posted a total profit of 2.9 billion euros. In 2025, the figure was 4.0 billion euros; in 2024, a whopping 5.7 billion; and in 2023, as much as 6.6 billion. In 2022, the figure was more than 13 billion—but due to an extremely positive one-time effect, at least this number does not provide a fair comparison.

BMW is pinning its hopes, among other things, on the vehicles in the New Class lineup. The first model, the iX3, has now been produced more than 50,000 times. The total number of orders is reportedly already on track to reach 100,000.

A quick recovery is not in sight. For one thing, the costs associated with the planned restructuring will weigh on earnings in the second half of the year. For another, the global auto market is currently too challenging to allow for a quick turnaround.