Two boats are reported to have set sail from the coast of Myanmar in recent days. According to preliminary reports, one boat carrying about 250 people is said to have sunk on July 8, while contact with a second boat carrying about 280 people was lost shortly after it set sail, the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported.

The refugees reportedly set out from Myanmar; most of those on board were Rohingya—members of the Muslim minority that has been persecuted for decades in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar. The group is said to have included people from the massive refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Some of these people, after years of living in cramped conditions there, no longer see any prospects for the future.

"Even though the incidents and the number of victims have not yet been officially confirmed, the UNHCR and the IOM are deeply concerned about the potentially devastating loss of life," the organizations said.