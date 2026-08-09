Dramatic rescue operation in New York Harbor: Twelve people are pulled from the water—but for one woman and an infant, it’s too late.

Here's what it's all about A boat capsized Saturday evening in New York Harbor near Liberty Island.

According to reports, twelve people were rescued.

For a woman and an infant, any help comes too late. Summary created with

According to U.S. media reports, a woman and a child died in New York Harbor after their boat capsized for reasons that remain unclear. According to the “New York Post," the vessel was a bowrider motorboat. The accident reportedly occurred late Saturday evening (local time) near Liberty Island, home to the world-famous Statue of Liberty.

CNN reported, citing the New York Police Department, that an emergency call was received around 10:25 p.m. Rescue divers and emergency responders were then dispatched by air. According to the reports, twelve people were rescued. The divers later found the woman and the infant in the water. Both were initially taken to Langone Hospital Brooklyn, but were pronounced dead there. The deceased child was five months old, sources said.

According to police, the 46-year-old boat captain was charged with endangering others in 13 separate incidents. The Coast Guard is also investigating whether the trip may have been an unauthorized commercial charter.

Despair in the Hospital

According to the *New York Post*, dramatic scenes unfolded at the hospital. A family member cried out in despair: “No. Why? Why? No.” Some victims of the shipwreck were seen in the hospital lobby, still clutching their life jackets.

The reason for the boat's capsizing remains unclear. The New York Police Department is working with the Coast Guard to investigate the circumstances and cause of the accident.