According to U.S. media reports, a woman and a child died in New York Harbor after their boat capsized for reasons that remain unclear. The accident occurred late Saturday evening (local time) near Liberty Island, home to the world-famous Statue of Liberty.

CNN reported, citing the New York Police Department, that an emergency call was received around 10:25 p.m. Rescue divers and emergency responders were then dispatched by air. According to the reports, twelve people were rescued. The divers later found the woman and the infant in the water. Both were initially taken to a hospital but were pronounced dead there.

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the accident.