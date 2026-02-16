Off the coast of China, a drone captures a disturbing moment: a fishing boat rams a whale. A gaping wound remains on its back. Collisions like this are increasing worldwide. What needs to change?

Christian Thumshirn

What appears to be a tragic isolated incident in the video is representative of a growing problem on the world's oceans: collisions between ships and whales happen more frequently than many people think - often without ever being officially recorded.

When humans and whales are on a collision course

A study published in the journal Science in 2024 shows the extent to which human activity now pervades the habitats of large whales. Many risk areas are barely protected.

Our video shows what solutions are being discussed - and what could help immediately.

