The emergency services had spent a week feverishly searching for the victims. (archive picture) dpa

After the accident with two missing persons in the Eibsee in Germany, rescue workers have recovered two bodies. Father and son had been missing after a pedalo accident a week ago.

One week after the disappearance of a boy and his father in Lake Eibsee in Germany, rescue workers have recovered the bodies.

According to the investigation, the six-year-old had fallen into the lake from the pedal boat.

The father had jumped in after him to save the child, but never resurfaced. Show more

One week after the disappearance of a six-year-old boy and his 33-year-old father in Lake Eibsee, rescue workers have recovered the bodies. A specialist company had previously located the bodies of the man and his son in the lake, according to the police in Grainau near Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Father jumps after son

According to the investigation, the six-year-old had fallen into the lake from the pedal boat. The father had jumped in after him to save the child, but had not resurfaced. Since then, the water rescue service and police have been searching for the missing person.

The exact circumstances of the accident were initially unclear. The police saw no evidence of any outside culpability. In addition to the man and child, the 34-year-old woman or mother and a four-year-old daughter were also on the pedalo. According to the police, the family is from Bavaria.

Up to 70 emergency services

The emergency services had spent a week feverishly searching for the victims. On the day of the incident a week ago alone, around 70 emergency services from rescue organizations and the police were deployed. Specialist divers, specially trained service dogs and a helicopter from the Bavarian riot police were also deployed.