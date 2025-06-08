The bodies of a woman and a toddler were discovered in a popular park. dpa

Two women discover the body of a baby in the midst of people enjoying a day out at Pentecost. A few hours later, a dead woman is also found nearby. Mother and daughter? An autopsy should shed light on the case.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Rome, two women have found the bodies of an infant and a woman - in the middle of a popular park.

It is suspected that they are mother and daughter. The background is still completely obscure, but there are many indications of foul play.

Due to the advanced stage of decomposition, identification is proving difficult. Show more

The bodies of a woman and an infant have been found in the middle of one of Rome's most popular parks. According to the Italian police, the two bodies were discovered in the Villa Doria Pamphili city park, while many people were out and about on their Pentecost excursions. It is assumed that they are mother and daughter. The investigators are hoping that DNA tests will shed light on the case. The background is still completely obscure. There are many indications of foul play.

The dead baby was discovered by two women who were playing volleyball in the popular park near the Vatican on Saturday afternoon. The two women told the police that they initially thought it was a doll. However, it soon turned out to be the body of a little girl just a few months old. The little girl's body had injuries.

Woman's body hidden in a bin bag

When the investigators searched the area for clues, the woman's body was discovered on the other side of the path under oleander bushes. The dead woman was lying in a black garbage bag. She was clothed but had no identification papers with her.

Due to the advanced stage of decomposition, identification is proving difficult. Both bodies are to be autopsied on Tuesday.

Initial examinations have not revealed any stab or gunshot wounds. So far, it is not certain that there is actually a connection between the two finds. Investigators are now reviewing the footage from various surveillance cameras located in the park. The park is closed at night. Inquiries are also being made to hospitals in the area to see if there have been any abnormalities in recent weeks.

Many day trippers on the move

With an area of around 1.8 square kilometers, the 17th century park is one of the largest green spaces in the Italian capital. It is also often used by walkers and joggers.

The grounds are home to the eponymous Villa Doria Pamphili, which belongs to the Italian state. The magnificent building is used for state banquets for high-ranking guests. In spring, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni received King Charles III and Queen Camilla there.