It is regarded as a testing ground for the utopias of Silicon Valley: the Burning Man Festival in the Nevada desert. (August 29, 2024) Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The Burning Man Festival in the Nevada desert attracts tens of thousands of people every year. But this year's event is overshadowed by a death.

A man has been found lifeless in a pool of blood at the Burning Man festival in the desert region of the US state of Nevada.

The body was discovered on Saturday in Black Rock City, a tent camp at the festival.

The authorities are assuming a homicide. Show more

A man has been found lifeless in a pool of blood at the Burning Man festival in the northwestern desert region of the US state of Nevada. The body was discovered on Saturday in Black Rock City, a tent camp at the festival, police said on Sunday (local time). According to the Pershing County Sheriff's Office, investigators believe it was a homicide. The site where the body was found was cordoned off and several festival-goers were questioned. The identity of the deceased was not initially known and no further details were released. The body was transferred to the coroner's office.

According to the sheriff's office, it was apparently an isolated incident. Nevertheless, all festival-goers were asked to be aware of their surroundings and other attendees. The festival ends on Monday.

The organizers stated that they were cooperating closely with the authorities and called on attendees not to obstruct the investigation. A crisis intervention team was on site.

The festival attracts tens of thousands of artists, musicians and activists every year, who experience a mixture of desert camping and avant-garde performances. The highlight is the burning of a large wooden figure in human form.