The body found in Champéry in Valais is the mother who allegedly killed her three children in Haute Savoie, France. sda (Archivbild)

The woman found dead in a car in Valais is definitely the mother of the three children killed in Taninges in France. The Valais authorities have confirmed the identity.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you The body of a woman has been found in a car in Champéry in Valais.

It is the mother of the three children killed in Taninges, France.

The Swiss authorities have now confirmed the identity. Show more

The body discovered in a car in Champéry in Valais on Wednesday is that of the mother suspected of killing her three children the day before in Taninges in Haute-Savoie, France. This was announced by the public prosecutor's office in Bonneville.

"The Swiss authorities have confirmed the identity of the person found dead, it is the mother of the three children," said prosecutor Boris Duffau from the authority in France, according to the AFP news agency. The results of the autopsy on the cause of death of the 45-year-old teacher were not yet available to the public prosecutor's office.

🔴 Triple infanticide de Taninges: le corps retrouvé en Suisse est bien celui de la mère ► https://t.co/qCj55kjzBj pic.twitter.com/yHeu9uOKLE — RMC (@RMCInfo) November 14, 2024

The bodies of two boys, aged 2 and 11, and a 13-year-old girl were found on Tuesday with stab wounds in the home of this patchwork family who lived in a tiny hamlet in Taninges, a small mountain community not far from the Swiss border.

According to the public prosecutor's office, a premeditated murder investigation has been opened until the exact circumstances of the crime are clarified.

The search for the mother, who was described as depressed, continued on Tuesday and Wednesday with a large contingent of police, a helicopter and divers. They searched the surrounding mountains and looked for water holes.

The killing of the children made waves in the mountain community of Taninges, which has a population of 3,500, and an emergency medical and psychological unit was set up in the town hall. For municipal president Gilles Péguet, the family, who lived "in an idyllic setting", is now "shattered to the core".