Have uncertainty and fear come to an end? An unknown body has been found in the Westerwald in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Four months after the murder of a family in Weitefeld in the Westerwald, police have found a body outside the village. The identity has not yet been established, the police announced. In view of possible connections with the homicide, they are working at full speed to identify the body as soon as possible. A perpetrator has not yet been caught.

Police officers secure a body found in Weitefeld in Rhineland-Palatinate on Tuesday evening. Picture: Keystone/dpa/Markus Klümper

The Betzdorf police were informed about the discovery of the body at around 4.30 pm, it was reported. The police did not initially provide any information about the location, gender or other circumstances. "The public prosecutor's office and police will inform the public immediately if new information becomes available."

Is this the alleged triple murderer?

A 61-year-old man from a neighboring village of Weitefeld is suspected of the crime. Officers had been searching for the man for weeks with a large contingent. An arrest warrant had been issued for him on suspicion of triple murder. It has been unclear for months whether the man is still alive or dead.

On the first Sunday in April, the police discovered three dead bodies in a detached house early in the morning. The mother had called the emergency services herself. But the 44-year-old woman, her 47-year-old husband and their 16-year-old son died. A short time later, it was established that the couple bled to death from stab and gunshot wounds and the teenager died from a gunshot wound.

Body found in the Westerwald - suspected triple murderer? - Gallery Traces at the crime scene led to the urgent suspicion of a 61-year-old man (archive photo). Shortly after the crime, the police also searched a nearby wooded area. (archive picture) The gruesome crime took place behind this door. (archive picture)

Weeks of searching and investigating

While still at the crime scene, the officers see someone fleeing - but are unable to pursue him because they first have to deal with the victims. According to the police, the analysis of the traces at the crime scene in particular quickly led the investigators to the urgent suspicion against the 61-year-old.

The police also publicly searched for him and asked for information from the public. The ZDF program "Aktenzeichen XY... unsolved", the case was also made public.

What is known about the status of the investigation?

The police followed up hundreds of tips, searched a wooded area and went to the suspect's house several times. In the meantime, a 100-strong special commission was engaged in the investigation.

The alleged triple murderer may have met one of the victims in front of the house, the police announced at the beginning of July. This meeting escalated and finally ended "in the excess of killing the whole family", the public prosecutor's office and police in Koblenz wrote in reconstructing the possible course of the crime.

During the investigation, no links were found between the victim's family and the suspect. It is "not unlikely" that the perpetrator had a chance encounter with one of the victims in front of the house that night.

The arrest warrant is for murder because, according to the state of the investigation at the beginning of July, it is assumed that the man killed insidiously. On the other hand, he is said to have acted to conceal a criminal offense - the first killing.