The body of the cave diver who died in an accident in the Blenio Valley in Ticino a week ago was found on Saturday. This was announced by the Ticino cantonal police.

The man's body was found at a depth of over forty meters, the statement said. The victim is a 56-year-old Swiss national residing in the canton of Lucerne.

The diver had dived into a cave at the source of the Brenno River last Saturday and never returned. The police had already announced at the time that the rescue work was likely to take several days.

