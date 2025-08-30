Lake Como is located around 80 kilometers north of Milan and is one of the most famous vacation regions in Italy. Symbolbild: dpa

He jumped into the water to save his children - and disappeared. For days, rescue workers searched Lake Como for a missing man from Baden-Württemberg. Now his body has been found.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The body of a father from Baden-Württemberg was recovered from Lake Como on Saturday.

A remote-controlled underwater robot discovered the dead body at a depth of 220 meters.

The man drowned while trying to rescue his children who had gone overboard from the lake. Show more

The 55-year-old German man, who had been missing in Lake Como in northern Italy since Monday, has been found dead. This was announced by the fire department of the municipality of Lecco. The body of the man from Baden-Württemberg was found at a depth of 220 meters using a remote-controlled underwater robot and brought to diving height. Two divers recovered the body.

Man was on a boat with his wife and children

The 55-year-old had been out with his wife and two children on a rented boat near Dorio on the eastern shore of the lake on Monday. He jumped into the water after his children went overboard for unknown reasons. While they were brought to safety, the man himself did not resurface. It is assumed that he was caught by a current.

Search operations have continued uninterrupted over the last few days despite the adverse weather conditions. The body is now at the disposal of the judicial authorities for the necessary investigations, it was reported on Saturday.

Shock in Baden-Württemberg

The man is said to have had Italian roots and is widely known in his home town of Bühl as a restaurateur. Around 30,000 people live in the town in the west of Baden-Württemberg between the Rhine plain, vineyards and Black Forest. According to the mayor Hubert Schnurr, the man was known as a restaurateur and as an organizer of after-work parties. He recently spoke of a "huge shock": "The dismay is not only great in the city, but in the entire region," Schnurr told the German Press Agency.

Similar case ended tragically in 2024

The case is reminiscent of a similar accident in July 2024, when a 51-year-old German died after trying to help his son swim in Lake Como. The boy survived, but his father was later found at a depth of more than 200 meters.

Lake Como is located around 80 kilometers north of Milan and is one of the deepest lakes in Europe with a depth of more than 400 meters. Changeable winds can create strong waves, especially in the northern part.