The body of the well-known extreme athlete Nirmal Purja has been found and removed from the site of the accident. The ground rescue team is transporting the body of the Nepalese-British mountaineer from an altitude of about 5,700 meters on Broad Peak to a lower-altitude camp, the Alpine Club of Pakistan explained on Instagram.

Purja gained international fame through a Netflix documentary about his adventure to become the first person to climb all of the eight-thousanders in a single season. On the expedition that ended so tragically, he was accompanied by nine other climbers from Nepal, Pakistan, China, the United States, and Oman.

The entire team was swept to their deaths by a massive avalanche on Broad Peak, which stands at approximately 8,050 meters, in the Karakoram Range in Pakistan. Three bodies had already been recovered on Friday, said Alpine Club spokeswoman Niala Kiani. According to the club, the bodies of four victims, including Purja, have been loaded onto sleds and are on their way down.

Another body has been located on the world’s twelfth-highest mountain, but it cannot be recovered anytime soon. “Due to the extremely dangerous terrain and prevailing conditions, it is unlikely that a recovery attempt will be made at this time,” the statement said.