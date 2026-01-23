The body of the well-known extreme athlete Nirmal Purja has been found, but has not yet been brought down from the mountain. The ground rescue team reached the Nepalese man’s body at an altitude of about 5,700 meters on Broad Peak, said Niala Kiani, spokesperson for the Alpine Club of Pakistan. The goal is to transport him to a Japanese camp.

Purja gained international fame through a Netflix documentary about his adventure to become the first person to climb all of the eight-thousanders in a single season. On the expedition that ended so tragically, he was accompanied by nine other climbers from Nepal, Pakistan, China, the United States, and Oman.

The entire team was swept to their deaths by a massive avalanche on Broad Peak in the Karakoram Range in Pakistan. Three bodies have already been recovered, said spokeswoman Kiani. The bodies of four victims, including Purja, have been found but are still on the mountain. Conditions for the recovery effort on the world’s twelfth-highest mountain were “very difficult.”