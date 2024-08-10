Emergency services searching for the last sixth member of the ski touring group that died in an accident in the Tete Blanche region in March. Archivbild: Keystone

The body of the 28-year-old missing ski tourer from Fribourg was discovered on Saturday. The body of the woman, who disappeared five months ago during a ski tour between Zermatt and Evolène VS, was discovered during a helicopter flight over the Tête Blanche.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the accident involving a ski touring group in the Tete Blanche region in March, the last missing body has been found.

The woman's body was discovered during a helicopter flight over the area.

Six people died in the serious mountain accident. Show more

Initially, a partially buried piece of clothing was spotted, the Valais cantonal police announced on Saturday evening. Specialists from the cantonal police's mountain group were able to pull the body out of the snow and identify it.

The woman who died in the accident on March 9 was caught in a strong storm with her group on the Tête Blanche. The woman from Fribourg had disappeared together with five family members from Valais, aged 21, 27, 30, 44 and 58. They all died in the tragic accident.

SDA