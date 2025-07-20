Shortly after take-off in Los Angeles, a fire breaks out in the engine of a Delta Airlines Boeing 767-400. The pilots turn around and land at Los Angeles International Airport. There are no casualties.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Delta Airlines Boeing 767 has to turn back and make an emergency landing shortly after take-off in Los Angeles due to an engine fire.

The cause of the fire is still unclear and the US aviation authority has launched an investigation.

Back in April, a similar incident occurred at Delta Airlines when an Airbus 330 caught fire shortly before take-off. Show more

"That's not good at all!" commented a plane spotter on his own video. This shows a Delta Airlines Boeing 767 shortly after take-off in Los Angeles with flames coming out of its left engine.

The plane is en route to Atlanta, but turns back shortly after the fire breaks out, as Reuters reports. It is not known whether the crew noticed the engine fire themselves or were alerted to it by air traffic control.

The flight crew reports the emergency and circles over L.A. until everything is prepared for landing at LAX airport - from which the plane had taken off shortly before.

The emergency services await the plane, which finally lands safely. Passengers tell NDTV World that the pilot informed them that the fire department was making sure the fire was extinguished.

A Delta aircraft had already caught fire in April

The airport fire department quickly extinguished the fire after landing. No one was injured in the incident.

According to research by NDTV, the Boeing 767-400 has been in service for 25 years. It is not yet known what caused the engine fire. The US Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation.

NDTV World reports that a Delta Airlines plane had already caught fire in April of this year. An Airbus 330 caught fire while still on the ground and before take-off to Atlanta. That incident also had a minor outcome with no injuries.