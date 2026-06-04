Several airline employees have been injured in an accident involving a Lufthansa aircraft at Frankfurt Airport.

The aircraft with the registration D-ABPQ unintentionally retracts its front landing gear at Frankfurt Airport.

Accident at Frankfurt Airport Boeing Dreamliner suddenly collapses in front of the terminal - several people injured

Lufthansa confirmed that an "incident" occurred at Frankfurt Airport at around 12.45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was affected.

WATCH: A Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (D-ABPQ) sustained substantial damage after its nose landing gear collapsed while parked at the gate at Frankfurt Airport.



The incident led to the cancellation of today's LH450 to LAX service as airport and airline teams assess the… pic.twitter.com/BPdK5fWVVk — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) June 4, 2026

The spokesperson said: "The aircraft's nose landing gear collapsed unexpectedly at a parking position." The aircraft had the flight number LH450 and was due to fly to Los Angeles.

NEW: Front landing gear of a Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 collapses while parked at the gate at Frankfurt Airport.



No statement has currently been made regarding the cause or whether there were any injuries. pic.twitter.com/TgK4bTxQjj — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 4, 2026

"At the time of the incident, crew and ground staff were on board. Passengers had not yet boarded. "Several employees were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment," said an airline spokesperson.

The exact circumstances are currently being investigated together with the relevant authorities. Technicians and support staff are on site.