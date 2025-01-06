An Eithad plane with 289 passengers on board has been forced to abort take-off after smoke from the plane's landing gear caused two wheels to explode this afternoon at Melbourne Airport. pic.twitter.com/xDJACwFOLm — The Melbourne Snap (@MelbourneSnap) January 5, 2025

In less than two weeks, two fatal plane crashes have shaken the world. Now there has been an incident in Melbourne. The pilot aborted the take-off at the very last second.

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner had to abort take-off in Melbourne on January 5 due to technical problems.

The aircraft's landing gear was badly damaged.

After two devastating airplane accidents in recent weeks, an incident involving an Etihad Airways plane in Australia has just come off lightly.

The pilot aborted the take-off of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Melbourne Airport yesterday evening due to technical problems at the last minute, Australian media reported, citing the airline from Abu Dhabi. All 289 passengers were able to leave the plane unharmed.

The plane was reportedly traveling at a speed of at least 200 kilometers per hour when the pilot applied the emergency brake. Two tires were severely damaged during the maneuver, according to reports. Smoke then rose from under the plane. "It was the scariest moment of my life," the 9News channel quoted a passenger as saying. "We were sure we were going to die."

Delays at the airport

The plane was due to fly from Melbourne to Abu Dhabi. Etihad apologized to the passengers, but emphasized that the safety of the passengers and crew always had top priority.

Photos and videos circulated on the internet show fire engines rushing to the aircraft. As it was initially difficult to remove the aircraft due to its damage, the airport had to make do with just one runway until the morning. There were delays. Passengers later praised the calm and level-headed behavior of the crew.

On Christmas Day, an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crashed in Kazakhstan, killing 38 people. Just a few days later, a plane operated by the low-cost airline Jeju Air made a fatal crash landing in South Korea. 179 people lost their lives in the disaster.