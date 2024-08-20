The Boeing 777X model, years behind schedule, at an air show in Paris. (June 19, 2023) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Lewis Joly

Boeing has attracted a lot of attention with recent production mishaps. Now difficulties are also becoming known during tests of a new long-haul jet.

No time? blue News summarizes for you There is no end to the series of breakdowns at Boeing.

Now the US aircraft manufacturer is stopping test flights of the new 777X long-haul jet.

Damage to the engine connection was discovered during an inspection. Show more

The American aircraft manufacturer Boeing has suspended test flights of the 777X model, which is already years behind schedule, following damage to the connection between the engine and wings. During a scheduled inspection, a component "did not behave as intended", the company announced. The industry website "The Air Current" had previously reported that one of the connecting elements between the engine and wing had been broken on one of the 777-9 test aircraft.

Prior to this, the aircraft had completed a five-hour flight from Hawaii. Other 777-9 aircraft in the test fleet were found to have cracks in the component, according to sources close to the matter.

Boeing did not go into these details - but emphasized that no flights with the other test aircraft were planned in the near future anyway. The affected component is only used in the 777-9. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had been informed.

Operation planned from 2025

Boeing unveiled the 777X as the successor to the much-used 777 back in 2013 - it was originally scheduled to enter service in 2020. Boeing recently postponed the date to 2025. The 777-9 is intended as a larger version of the aircraft. Boeing is also currently waiting for the certification of new variants of its 737 Max medium-haul jet.

Boeing has been in crisis since the crashes of two 737 Max jets with 346 fatalities more than five years ago. When a fuselage section broke out of an almost new 737-9 Max from Alaska Airlines at the beginning of this year, the US aviation authority took action. For the time being, Boeing is no longer allowed to expand production of the entire 737 series beyond 38 aircraft per month.

