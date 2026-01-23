Right-wing politician Flávio Bolsonaro has been nominated as his party’s presidential candidate in Brazil. The eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro—who was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for an attempted coup—will face off against the left-wing incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the October election; Lula is set to be officially nominated as a candidate again in August.

Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, arrives at the Liberal Party convention, where he was confirmed as the party's presidential candidate. Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AP/dpa

At the Partido Liberal (PL) party convention in the metropolis of São Paulo, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (45) received the support of Argentina’s ultra-liberal President Javier Milei. As one of the most prominent figures on the political right in Latin America, Milei traveled to Brazil specifically to attend the nomination. The Bolsonaro family also maintains close political ties to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Left Workers' Party Plans to Officially Nominate Lula Soon

According to the latest poll by the Datafolha research institute, left-wing President Lula (80) currently leads in voter support. Lula has been president again since 2023. He previously held the office from 2003 to 2011. He is a member of the Workers’ Party (PT).

The presidential election in Latin America's largest economy will take place on October 4. If no candidate wins an absolute majority, a runoff election will be held on October 25.