Right-wing politician Flávio Bolsonaro has been nominated as his party’s presidential candidate in Brazil. The eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro—who was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for an attempted coup—will face off against the left-wing incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the October election; Lula is set to be officially nominated as a candidate again in August.

Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, arrives at the Liberal Party convention, where he was confirmed as the party's presidential candidate. Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AP/dpa

At the Partido Liberal (PL) party convention in the metropolis of São Paulo, 45-year-old Senator Bolsonaro received the support of Argentina’s ultra-liberal President Javier Milei, who sang and jumped around on stage.

The newly nominated candidate presented himself as the continuation of his father’s political project—the “most significant leader of the right” Brazil has ever had. Flávio Bolsonaro brandished a large pair of scissors to symbolize his planned spending cuts.

As one of the most prominent figures on the political right in Latin America, Milei traveled to Brazil specifically to attend Bolsonaro’s nomination. In his speech, Milei criticized Lula and called for an end to the “socialist scum” in Brazil and Latin America.

The Bolsonaro family maintains close political ties with U.S. President Donald Trump. According to experts, however, Flávio enjoys neither the same popularity as his father nor the unified support of the conservative camp. There have even been occasional tensions with Bolsonaro’s wife, Michelle.

AI video of Jair Bolsonaro

As reported by Brazilian media, a video created using AI and featuring Jair Bolsonaro’s image and voice was shown at the event. In it, an AI-generated Bolsonaro denounces his “arbitrary” detention. “I have been imprisoned and silenced as a result of an unjust and arbitrary decision,” he says. “But I assure you: No imprisonment will dampen the sense of hope (among Brazilians).”

While under house arrest, Bolsonaro is prohibited from receiving visitors for political or election-related purposes or from disseminating political messages—even through third parties—until the end of the presidential election in October.

The Left Workers' Party Plans to Officially Nominate Lula Soon

According to the latest poll by the Datafolha research institute, left-wing President Lula (80) currently leads in voter support. Lula has been president again since 2023. He previously held the office from 2003 to 2011. He is a member of the Workers’ Party (PT). Candidates from smaller parties also intend to run in the election.

The presidential election in Latin America's largest economy will take place on October 4. If no candidate wins an absolute majority, a runoff election will be held on October 25.