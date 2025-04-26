A bone collector caterpillar camouflaged with body parts of a prey animal, next to a spider in a spider web. Rubinoff Lab, Entomology Section/University of Hawaii, Manoa/dpa

As rare as it is macabre: the newly discovered bone collector caterpillar wears a camouflage garment made from body parts of its prey. The caterpillar is only found on a single mountainside on the Hawaiian island of O'ahu.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers have discovered a new species of carnivorous caterpillar in Hawaii.

The bone collector caterpillar lives exclusively in spider webs and eats weakened or dead insects that have become entangled in the web.

To avoid being discovered by their spider host, they camouflage themselves with inedible body parts of their prey. Show more

In a horror movie, the carnivorous bone-collecting caterpillar would be a terrifying figure: the newly discovered species creates a carefully designed camouflage garment from the inedible body parts of its insect prey. Researchers report this creepy yet fascinating observation in the journal Science.

The scientists discovered the bizarre insect larvae in a piece of mountain forest measuring just 15 square kilometers on the Hawaiian island of O'ahu. However, the caterpillars not only inhabit a small area, they are also very rare: After years of searching, just 62 specimens have been observed.

According to the researchers, it is no coincidence that the unusual new species was discovered on Hawaii of all places: the geographical isolation of the archipelago has given rise to a whole range of bizarre species, including dragonfly larvae that live on land and not in water, spiders that impale their prey from the air and a whole range of carnivorous caterpillars.

Such carnivorous caterpillars are a rarity in themselves: of the almost 200,000 species of moths and butterflies currently known, just 0.1 percent of larvae exhibit such predatory behavior.

Stalking prey in spider webs

The hunting behavior of the bone collector caterpillar is even more unusual: The insect of the moth genus Hyposmocoma, which only occurs in Hawaii, lives exclusively in spider webs woven in tree hollows or rock crevices.

The caterpillars crawl through these webs in search of weakened or recently dead other insects that have become entangled in the web. They do not stop at conspecifics either and cannibalize them if they come across a smaller specimen.

The bone collector caterpillar wears body parts of its prey insects as camouflage. The picture shows different variants of this carefully constructed camouflage. Rubinoff Lab, Entomology Section/University of Hawaii, Manoa/dpa

What is remarkable, however, is what the caterpillars adorn themselves with in order to avoid being discovered by their spider host: They wear inedible body parts of their prey as camouflage, the researchers write: "The body parts are carefully measured for size before the caterpillar weaves them into its collection." Each potential new addition is turned several times, felt with the mouthparts and chewed down to a size that fits into the shell.

The strategy seems to be working: So far, they have not observed any bone collector caterpillars killed or captured by spiders, the study says.