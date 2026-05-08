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Concern for rock legend Bonnie Tyler struggles in an induced coma after emergency bowel surgery

Gabriela Beck

8.5.2026

Will she get back on her feet? Bonnie Tyler live at Circus Krone, Munich on 19.05.2025.
Will she get back on her feet? Bonnie Tyler live at Circus Krone, Munich on 19.05.2025.
Archivbild: Imago

The news has shocked fans worldwide: Bonnie Tyler is in an induced coma following emergency surgery in Portugal. The doctors want to support her recovery. Can the planned European tour go ahead?

08.05.2026, 21:05

08.05.2026, 21:06

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Rock legend Bonnie Tyler has been placed in an induced coma following emergency bowel surgery in a hospital in Faro, Portugal.
  • According to those close to her, the operation was successful, but her condition remains serious.
  • It is currently unclear whether the 74-year-old singer's planned European tour can go ahead.
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British rock legend Bonnie Tyler has been placed in an induced coma following emergency surgery in a hospital in Faro, Portugal. The coma is intended to "aid her recovery", a spokesperson announced on Friday. "However, we ask that her privacy be respected during this difficult time."

According to sources close to the 74-year-old, she had to undergo "emergency bowel surgery" in Faro. The procedure "went well", according to the singer's official website on Thursday. Following days of pain, the singer had reportedly been diagnosed with an intestinal perforation - a hole in the intestinal wall.

Planned European tour questionable

It therefore remains unclear whether a European tour can take place as planned. It was supposed to start on May 22 in Malta and also take the singer to Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and Turkey. The final show was planned for December in Cardiff, Wales, very close to Tyler's birthplace.

Bonnie Tyler, whose real name is Gaynor Hopkins, became famous at the end of the 1970s with the hit "It's a Heartache". In the 1980s, the singer with the smoky voice became a global star with songs such as "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and "Holding Out for a Hero". According to official information, she has her second home in Faro.

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