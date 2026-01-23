Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino were booed by large sections of the crowd before the award ceremony for the new soccer world champion, Spain. As the two stepped onto the field at the final stadium in East Rutherford, they were met with a chorus of boos.

A short time later, at 6:43 p.m. local time, the U.S. president and the FIFA president jointly presented the golden World Cup trophy to Spain’s captain, Rodri.

Trump then chatted with a few Spanish players and made sure to pose on the far right of the victory photo. Together with Infantino, Trump also presented the medals to the Spanish and Argentine teams.

For the U.S. president, this was his first visit to a stadium during this World Cup, during the 104th and final match. Trump sat in the VIP box at the halfway line between his wife Melania and Infantino, behind a plexiglass partition. When the TV cameras captured him, the reflection prevented a clear view of the dignitaries—there were no noticeable reactions from the stadium crowd toward Trump and Infantino at that moment.

Confusion Over Trump's Appearance at the Club World Cup

Trump had already presented the trophy at last summer’s Club World Cup following Chelsea FC’s victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final—a move that caused a stir and some confusion. When Chelsea captain Reece James held the trophy in his hands, Trump simply remained on stage. Reece looked questioningly at the U.S. president and finally raised the trophy in celebration, while Trump stood in the midst of the Chelsea players.

Trump Wants to Bring the World Cup Back to the U.S. Right Away

Prior to the World Cup final, Trump had announced on Fox News that he wanted to bring the tournament back to the U.S. “immediately.” “We have to do this again, and while I’m still here. Are you listening, Gianni?” the president said, addressing Infantino. Trump had previously announced that his country would submit a new bid to host the World Cup. This won’t be possible until the 2038 tournament. The next World Cup will take place in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with one match each in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. In 2034, Saudi Arabia will be the sole host.