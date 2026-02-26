WEF CEO Børge Brende in the middle between Laurence D. Fink and Donald Trump at this year's WEF in Davos. (Archive) sda

The President of the World Economic Forum draws the consequences of explosive revelations about his contact with Jeffrey Epstein. Børge Brende resigns after more than 100 news items come to light.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Børge Brende resigns as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum.

More than 100 published news items document a close exchange with Jeffrey Epstein.

Alois Zwinggi takes over on an interim basis, the Board of Trustees is looking for a permanent successor. Show more

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is facing a change of leadership. President and CEO Børge Brende resigns after new documents reveal close contact with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It has become known that there are over 100 messages between Brende and Epstein, including emails in which Brende agrees with statements made by Epstein. In one message, for example, Brende confirmed Epstein's view that Davos could replace the UN. The former Norwegian foreign minister also attended several dinners at Epstein's New York townhouse. Brende is also said to have celebrated his 53rd birthday there. In November 2025, he publicly stated that he had never had any contact with Epstein.

According to the now published documents, Brende was also aware of Epstein's criminal record. Epstein had forwarded a corresponding media report to him himself, to which Brende responded with a "thumbs up".

Alois Zwinggi takes over leadership on an interim basis

In a joint statement, the co-presidents of the Forum, André Hoffmann and Larry Fink, thanked Brende for his work. His commitment has contributed significantly to the success of the annual meetings in Davos. They respect his decision to step down.

Brende himself explained: "After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum." The past eight years had been extremely rewarding for him. He believes that now is the right time for the Forum to continue its work "without distractions".

Alois Zwinggi will now take over the leadership on an interim basis. The Board of Trustees will support the transition and initiate the process of finding a permanent successor, the statement continues.

The Board of Trustees had previously commissioned the Zurich law firm Homburger to conduct an independent investigation. According to the WEF, this has now been completed. The results revealed "no further concerns" beyond the facts already known.

