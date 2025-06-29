The tennis star from Leimen near Heidelberg is now married for the third time - and is going to be a father for the fifth time (archive image) dpa

Just last year, former tennis star Boris Becker married his partner Lilian in Italy. Now he shows her off on social media with a visibly bulging belly.

Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, the wife of former tennis star Boris Becker, is apparently pregnant.

Becker posted a video on Instagram showing his wife's bulging belly. Show more

Three-time Wimbledon winner Boris Becker has posted a video of his wife Lilian with a visibly bulging belly. "A tiny miracle is on the way...The best is yet to come," (German: Ein kleines Wunder ist auf dem Weg....Das Beste kommt noch.) was the caption of the video, which the 57-year-old posted on Instagram. In the video, which lasts several seconds, Becker's wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro can be seen holding her hand to her slightly bulging stomach in various scenes in a light-colored dress.

Becker and his partner celebrated their wedding in Portofino on Italy's Mediterranean coast last year.