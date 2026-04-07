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"My time is over" Boris Becker no longer sees a future in the tennis circus

dpa

7.4.2026 - 22:35

Rules out a return as a coach: Boris Becker
Rules out a return as a coach: Boris Becker
Bild: dpa

Boris Becker no longer wants to work as a tennis coach. Instead, he is focusing on new professional goals and more time for his family.

DPA

07.04.2026, 22:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Boris Becker no longer sees a future in the tennis circus.
  • He had a wonderful time, "but my time as a coach is over", explains the 58-year-old.
  • Instead, he wants to focus on new professional goals and devote more time to his family.
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Six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker rules out a return as a tennis coach. However, he is available for consultations in the background.

"I don't want to mention any names, but I have often been asked whether I would like to return to the coaching circuit, but I have declined," said Becker in a media round table at the Laureus World Sports Awards, which will be presented in Madrid on April 20. "I have other professional goals - I work much more in the media. I couldn't do that if I went back to coaching full-time."

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Becker, a member of the Laureus Academy, coached former world number one Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune from Denmark, among others, after his active career. In the meantime, he worked as "Head of Men's Tennis" for the German Tennis Federation.

"Open to phone calls"

"I've always said that I'm open to phone calls if any of the guys want to call me - and maybe they have," Becker continued. "I always share my perspective with them. But: without A anyone knowing about it. And B, that I return to the training pitch."

He had had a wonderful time, "but my time as a coach is over", the 58-year-old confirmed. "I've had a new addition to the family - it all takes up a lot of time and I simply have other professional ideas for my life."

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