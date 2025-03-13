Boris Becker writes about his time in prison in a book. (archive picture) Picture: dpa

For the former tennis star, his time behind bars was one of the worst experiences of his life. Now he writes about it in a book.

DPA

In the book "Inside. Win - Lose - Start Again", Boris Becker opens up about his experiences in British prison.

He was confronted with feelings that the ex-tennis star did not know whether he would "survive".

The book is due to be published on September 10. Show more

Three-time Wimbledon winner Boris Becker has written a book about his time in prison. His imprisonment in Great Britain was one of the most painful experiences of his life. Nightmares still haunt him today, the 57-year-old reported on Instagram. "Writing was my attempt to heal." The book entitled "Inside. Win - Lose - Start Again" is due to be published on September 10, according to Ullstein-Verlag.

Following financial difficulties, Becker had concealed assets worth millions when he went to the insolvency administrator. He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. Prison was a drastic experience for the former international star.

In prison, he came into contact with violent criminals, some of whom wanted to get their hands on him, but others also protected him, as Becker recounted in interviews. The time passed more quickly than expected: due to a special regulation for foreign prisoners, the German was released after just a few months in December 2022.

The tennis star from Leimen near Heidelberg is now married for the third time. He and his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro celebrated their wedding in Portofino on Italy's Mediterranean coast last year.