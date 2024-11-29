On his second day at work, an employee has already been dismissed. Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

A disgruntled employee makes his experience at his new workplace public on social media. He was dismissed just two days after starting the job.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Just 48 hours after starting his new job, a boss fired his new employee via WhatsApp.

The person concerned shared the chat history with a well-known influencer and made it public. Show more

Influencer Ben Askins runs a successful TikTok account on which he comments on workplace stories. People submit their experiences anonymously and he shares his opinion. Recently, a man named James contacted him. His story seems unbelievable: James had been headhunted from his old job by a company, only to be thrown out after two days of work.

Career expert Askins, himself a successful entrepreneur, reads out James' chat with his ex-boss in the video. "I'm really sorry, but we have to let you go," James reads in a WhatsApp message from his boss shortly before 6.30 pm. "Is that a joke?" James replies. It's only his second day at the new company.

But the boss is serious. What's more, he tells James that he can't give him a specific reason because it's "confidential" and James is no longer an employee. "That happens sometimes," comments the boss.

Unsurprisingly, James is horrified by the unpleasant news: "That's crazy," he writes, "you wrote to me on LinkedIn and poached me." His boss simply replies with a request to "keep it civil" and suggests James should contact his old employer.

Like the commentators, TikToker Askins is furious about the boss's behavior. It is not clear from the video where and when the case took place.