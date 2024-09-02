  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

The story Bow railing gone: wreck of the "Titanic" falls apart

SDA

3.9.2024 - 00:19

The picture published on Monday shows the dilapidated bow of the "Titanic".
The picture published on Monday shows the dilapidated bow of the "Titanic".
Keystone

The "Titanic" myth remains unbroken 39 years after the wreck was found. But the latest expedition to the wreck shows: Even in its ocean grave, the luxury liner is not indestructible.

03.09.2024, 00:19

"After 112 years at the bottom of the North Atlantic, the hostile ocean environment is taking its toll on the Titanic," reports the company RMS Titanic, owner of what is probably the most famous shipwreck in the world, in an X-Post.

The deterioration is particularly visible on the ship's iconic bow, as images from the latest research expedition to the wreck this summer showed. According to the company, the bow has now lost around four and a half meters of its railing.

During the expedition in July and August - the company's first since 2010 - over two million photos of the wreck were taken. According to RMS Titanic, "countless" artifacts were also found during the expedition, which will be recovered in future missions.

SDA

More from the department

Curiosities. 83 hot dogs in ten minutes: Record for betting eater Joey Chestnut

Curiosities83 hot dogs in ten minutes: Record for betting eater Joey Chestnut

Children wanted a sheepdog. Premier Starmer brings a kitten to Downing Street

Children wanted a sheepdogPremier Starmer brings a kitten to Downing Street

Romanian internet sensation. Ex-basketball player is now on the road as a creepy alien

Romanian internet sensationEx-basketball player is now on the road as a creepy alien