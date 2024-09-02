The picture published on Monday shows the dilapidated bow of the "Titanic". Keystone

The "Titanic" myth remains unbroken 39 years after the wreck was found. But the latest expedition to the wreck shows: Even in its ocean grave, the luxury liner is not indestructible.

"After 112 years at the bottom of the North Atlantic, the hostile ocean environment is taking its toll on the Titanic," reports the company RMS Titanic, owner of what is probably the most famous shipwreck in the world, in an X-Post.

The deterioration is particularly visible on the ship's iconic bow, as images from the latest research expedition to the wreck this summer showed. According to the company, the bow has now lost around four and a half meters of its railing.

During the expedition in July and August - the company's first since 2010 - over two million photos of the wreck were taken. According to RMS Titanic, "countless" artifacts were also found during the expedition, which will be recovered in future missions.

