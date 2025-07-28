Times of India / X

The snake was dead on the spot: a highly venomous cobra wrapped itself around the hands of a two-year-old while he was playing. The boy bit it quickly and quite hard.

A cobra has attacked a two-year-old child in India.

The boy bit the venomous snake to death on reflex.

The bite caused him to come into contact with snake venom and he briefly lost consciousness. Show more

This boy was incredibly lucky: a two-year-old was playing in the Indian city of Bettiah at the weekend when he discovered a cobra. Unaware of the danger he was in, the boy threw a stone at the animal: the snake then wrapped itself around his wrist in a flash.

But his family could not believe what happened next: Instead of screaming or running away, the boy bit it. "When we saw the snake in the child's hand, everyone rushed to him, but in the meantime he had already bitten the snake and killed it on the spot," the grandmother is quoted as saying in the Times of India.

After chewing on the snake, the boy briefly lost consciousness. He was first taken to a local health center and later transferred to a hospital. The effects of the poison were reportedly mild. "Timely treatment saved Govinda's life," doctors told the Times of India.

There are around 300 species of snake in India, 60 of which are highly venomous. The Indian cobra is one of the four species responsible for most fatal snakebites on the subcontinent.