An 8-year-old boy secretly orders tens of thousands of lollipops via his mother's smartphone. The mother can hardly believe her "luck" - the bill comes to 4200 dollars (about 3300 francs).

Philipp Fischer

Holly LaFavers from Lexington in the US state of Kentucky was amazed when she came home to find mountains of boxes of lollipops on her doorstep. According to the AP news agency, the 22 boxes contained thousands of Dum-Dums brand lollipops. Each individual box was piled high with 2340 lollipops.

It soon turned out that the parcel carrier had not made a mistake at the front door. Instead, Holly's 8-year-old son Liam had secretly grabbed his mother's cell phone and placed the bulk order on Amazon.

"I almost fainted," says LaFavers according to AP. Especially when his mother saw the cost of the order in her bank account. A whopping 4200 US dollars (around 3300 francs) had been debited. Amazon had already delivered 22 boxes, with eight more packages of lollipops to follow.

"He just wanted to be friendly"

Liam only meant well with his order of sweets. "He told me that he ordered the lollipops as prizes for a fun fair with his friends. He just wanted to be friendly," says his mother.

The mother was still able to cancel the outstanding eight boxes of the delivery. Amazon refunded the money to the distraught mother. For the 22 boxes that had already been delivered, Holly started a circular on Facebook. And indeed, she found buyers for almost all of the parcels. "Thank you to everyone who offered to buy a box (or two)," she reported to the Facebook community with relief.

After the sweet scare, Holly now wants to keep a closer eye on her smartphone and prevent any more big purchases from Liam, she writes on Facebook. She will now change the settings on her phone to ensure that no such surprise is ever delivered again.