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Father monitored him with a camera Boy (9) discovered naked and malnourished in van

dpa

10.4.2026 - 20:08

Police officers have discovered a nine-year-old boy in a van who is said to have been held captive there for over a year.
Police officers have discovered a nine-year-old boy in a van who is said to have been held captive there for over a year.
dpa (Archivbild)

A nine-year-old boy is said to have been held captive in a van for over a year. The public prosecutor's office reports that he was unable to walk when he was found and was lying under a blanket next to excrement.

DPA

10.04.2026, 20:08

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A nine-year-old boy was found naked and malnourished in a van near the border with Switzerland in the French region of Alsace.
  • According to the public prosecutor's office, his father had kept him there for over a year.
  • He had been lying in the van in a fetal position under a blanket next to excrement. He was no longer able to walk.
  • The father used a video camera to monitor the van in the yard.
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A father is said to have held his nine-year-old son captive in a van in France for over a year. The 43-year-old man was arrested by the police, according to the public prosecutor's office in Mulhouse. Officers alerted by neighbors had discovered the child naked and malnourished in the vehicle in the courtyard of an apartment building in the Alsatian town of Hagenbach. The father lived in one of the apartments in the house. The town is not far from the border with Germany and Switzerland.

According to his own statements, the boy had been locked in the van between September 2023 and December 2024 and had last showered at the end of 2024. He had been lying in the van in an embryonic position under a blanket next to excrement. Due to the long stay in the van, the child was no longer able to walk when he was discovered, the public prosecutor's office said. The boy was taken to a hospital in Mulhouse. The father's partner was also arrested.

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Partner wanted to deport boy to psychiatric ward

During questioning, the boy stated that he had major relationship problems with his partner, who no longer wanted him in the apartment and had urged him to be admitted to a psychiatric clinic. His father had locked him in the minibus to avoid him being admitted.

Two daughters, aged ten and twelve, lived in the apartment with the couple. The father used a video camera to monitor the van parked in the yard. Recordings showed that the father went to the vehicle twice a day to throw something into it, the public prosecutor's office said.

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