A seven-year-old uses his father's Google account to order game content more than a thousand times - for a total of around 34,000 euros, the equivalent of 31,000 francs. The Karlsruhe Regional Court has now ruled that the father must pay.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A child ordered over 1,200 in-app purchases from Google Play - using the father's company credit card.

The Karlsruhe Regional Court ruled that Google was allowed to rely on the "legal appearance" of a power of attorney.

The father is left with the loss of 33,748 euros - despite the ban and the divorce situation. Show more

A curious and expensive legal dispute from Germany is causing a stir: A seven-year-old made more than 1,200 chargeable orders in online games via his father's Google Play account - incurring total costs of almost 34,000 euros. As reported by "heise online", the Karlsruhe Regional Court rejected a refund.

The father, a software developer from Baden-Württemberg, had originally created the Google account for professional testing purposes - including a company credit card and his own email address. In 2019, he left the Android tablet to his then five-and-a-half-year-old son without changing the account details. According to Google's terms and conditions, such a transfer is expressly prohibited.

Between February 2021 and September 2022, the boy made 1,210 purchases between 0.99 and 109.99 euros, mostly for games or additional content. The emails with the purchase confirmations were sent to the old company address, which no one checked. It was only after a year and a half that the father noticed the credit card charges.

Age of the child is irrelevant

The court made it clear that the orders were legally attributable to the father. Google was entitled to rely on the fact that he, as the owner of the account, had authorized access. In legal terms, this is referred to as "prima facie authorization" - a type of "legal power of attorney" in which the other party may assume that action is being taken on behalf of the account holder.

"The unchallenged use of a user account over such a long period of time and with such a high number of transactions undoubtedly establishes a prima facie case against the platform operator," according to the grounds for the ruling (case no. 2 O 64/23). The age of the child is irrelevant, the only decisive factor is the legal capacity of the account holder.

Although the father had expressly prohibited all further purchases, he had not set up a spending limit, a child account or password protection. In court, he stated that he had assumed that every transaction would trigger a password request - which the court deemed to be "inexcusably negligent".

In addition, the family situation had changed due to divorce and relocation. During this time, the son increasingly used the tablet unsupervised.

The verdict is not yet final. The father could appeal - but according to media reports, his chances of success are considered slim.