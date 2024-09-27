Asylum seeker from Africa on the way to the shelter. An eleven-year-old has applied for asylum in Switzerland. (symbolic image) Bild: IMAGO

A boy from Morocco commits 180 crimes in Germany and is repeatedly released because of his age. Now the eleven-year-old has applied for asylum in Switzerland.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you An eleven-year-old Moroccan commits 180 criminal offenses in Germany and is now applying for asylum in Switzerland.

The German police were unable to arrest him due to his age.

According to the German authorities, the boy belongs in a closed institution. Show more

He is eleven years old, comes from Morocco and, according to the German authorities, has committed more than 180 crimes. The boy was repeatedly arrested, but had to be released due to his age. While on the run, he has now turned up in Switzerland and applied for asylum. The application for asylum is "now being examined" by the relevant authorities.

70 burglaries with older accomplices

Despite a private security service, the boy repeatedly disappeared from the home and committed crimes. These included around 70 break-ins into houses and caravans, mostly together with older accomplices. The police caught him several times, but always had to let him go. Under German law, children under the age of 14 are not criminally liable.

As the German weekly newspaper "Die Zeit" writes, an official guardian and the child and youth emergency service in Hamburg believe that the eleven-year-old belongs in a closed institution. Most recently, a family court had also decided to place the boy in a closed institution.

When he went into hiding, the German Federal Criminal Police Office launched a Europe-wide search for missing persons, whereupon an email arrived from Switzerland - the young Moroccan has applied for asylum.