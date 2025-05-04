Boy dies in fire - 14 children arrested - Gallery A boy has died in a fire in the north of England. Image: dpa Police are investigating and have arrested 14 children aged between 11 and 14. Image: dpa Boy dies in fire - 14 children arrested - Gallery A boy has died in a fire in the north of England. Image: dpa Police are investigating and have arrested 14 children aged between 11 and 14. Image: dpa

The police are calling it an "extremely tragic incident": a boy dies in a fire on an industrial estate in England. What do 14 arrested children have to do with it?

No time? blue News summarizes for you The body of missing 14-year-old Layton has been found after a fire on an industrial estate in Gateshead, England.

Fourteen children aged between 11 and 14 have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the incident.

Police asked that speculation be avoided and offered their condolences to the victim's family. Show more

14 children have been arrested following the death of a boy in a fire on an industrial estate in England. The fire in Gateshead in northern England was quickly extinguished, according to the police.

Sadly, however, a body was found in the affected building, which is believed to be the missing 14-year-old Layton.

Eleven boys and three girls aged between 11 and 14 have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, Northumbria Police added. At the same time, it asked people to refrain from speculating both online and in public.

"This is an extremely tragic incident in which a young boy has sadly lost his life and our thoughts are with Layton's family as they try to come to terms with the loss of their loved one," the police said. The fire occurred on Friday evening.